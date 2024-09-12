he traffic police, BMC, and Dadar police rushed to the spot to probe the incident and ensure smooth traffic flow.

A portion of road outside Siddhivinayak Temple in Dadar caved in/ Sourced Photo

A portion of a road at Dadar's busy junction caved in on Thursday morning. Police sources said that the incident happened right outside the famous Siddhivinayak Temple and a car was damaged after getting stuck in the collapsed section. The traffic police, BMC, and Dadar police rushed to the spot to probe the incident and ensure smooth traffic flow.

The incident happened around 10 am on September 12 at the main junction outside the revered temple. Police said that thousands of vehicles, including buses, pass through the road; the road, sources said, falls on main routes of Ganapati visarjan processions.

The traffic police are helping the driver remove the car which sustained damages since one of the four wheels of the car was lodged in the section that caved in.