Mumbai: Posters emerge on Metro 6 now, as babus turn a blind eye

The stickers of traffic department on pillars of Metro Line 7, between Jogeshwari and Andheri, on Monday

Nearly two weeks have gone by since mid-day’s report on violations of the Metro Railways Act and posters of ruling political parties’ leaders remain intact on pillars of lines 7 and 2A. Seemingly encouraged by the authorities turning a blind eye to this illegal activity, political workers have erected banners at the under-construction line 6 near Powai and IIT Bombay signal.

According to the Metro Railways Act of 2002, putting up posters of any activity involving defacing of Metro properties is an offence and is punishable with a six-month imprisonment or a fine of Rs 1,000.

On May 23, mid-day reported about the violations along the Andheri to Dahisar Metro Line 7 and Dahisar D N Nagar Metro Line 2A. Many pillars on both lines have been defaced with posters welcoming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis as well as some non-political ones.

This paper’s report evoked sharp criticism from citizens, who took to Twitter to condemn the politicians for the illegal act. Yet, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has failed to take action. Its inaction is even more evident along the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). During a ride down the road on Monday, mid-day found many political and advertising stickers on the pillars of under-construction Metro Line 6—Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikroli—between Gandhi Nagar Junction and Powai.

The Metro Line 6 pillars also had posters with the logo of the Mumbai Traffic Department and a message from Ashwin Malik Meshram Foundation, urging motorists to adhere to speed limits at all times. These were also seen on the pillars of lines 7 and 2A.

RTI activist Anil Galgali said such activities are a hindrance to the work that is underway to de-clutter the city. “The Metro administration should take immediate action and file a police case. They should remove the unauthorised posters and banners; send a notice to the person concerned and recover damages. The actions are in direct violation of Bombay High Court order," he added.