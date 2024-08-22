Breaking News
Updated on: 22 August,2024 08:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The electricity was restored after 40 minutes which did not affect the routine work of the BMC, an official claimed

Power supply was affected in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Thursday evening which was later restored, the officials said.


The electricity was restored after 40 minutes which did not affect the routine work of the BMC, an official claimed. 



According to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking official, the power supply was disconnected due to a technical fault in the 33-kilovolt finder at Esplanade area of Fort.


The power supply was restored at 7.50 PM. This was a minor problem, an official said.

According to the eye witnesses, the power supply in civic headquarter was disconnected at around 7.10 PM.

The civic officials claimed that the routine work was not affected after the power went off.

They said that there is an arrangement of an alternative power supply for temporary use in such cases and it was put to use when the power supply was affected. 

"The work of the disaster control room which is located in the headquarters of the civic body was not affected," an official said.

He added that all the helplines were working. We have an alternative arrangement for the disaster control. We immediately called the BEST officials who attended the problem.

