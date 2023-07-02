Chahal also assured Mumbaikars that the BMC is committed to delivering pothole-free roads despite the challenges

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal. File Pic

Mumbai: Projects, initiatives undertaken by the BMC followed proper procedures, says Iqbal Singh Chahal

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Sunday, addressed several issues and provided updates on various projects undertaken by the BMC. In a press conference he reportedly aimed to clarify misconceptions and provide factual information to the public.

Current Status of Fixed Deposits:

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal shared the current status of the BMC's fixed deposits. Since assuming office on May 8, 2020, the fixed deposit amount has increased from Rs. 79,115 crores to Rs. 91,690 crores as of March 31, 2022. As of June 30, 2023, it stands at Rs. 86,467 crores. Chahal emphasized that allegations of a decrease or reduction in deposits were unfounded. He also clarified that the BMC has allocated Rs. 2,500 crores for the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and Rs. 2,567 crores for the pension and gratuity of employees involved in the BEST initiative.

Road Concreting:

Addressing concerns about potholes on Mumbai's roads, Iqbal Singh Chahal explained that the city's above-average rainfall and unique geographical conditions make it challenging to maintain smooth asphalt roads. To tackle this issue, the BMC initiated a project to concrete approximately 400 kilometers of roads based on the instructions of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Tender processes were conducted, and organisations with experience in working on national and state highways were selected. Iqbal Singh Chahal also assured Mumbaikars that the BMC is committed to delivering pothole-free roads in Mumbai despite the challenges.

Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines:

Responding to demands for sanitary napkin vending machines in public toilets, Iqbal Singh Chahal announced plans to install these machines in 5,000 out of the 8,173 toilets under the BMC's jurisdiction. A survey conducted by the Solid Waste Management Department identified a total of 1 lakh toilet seats across various categories. The machines, priced at Rs. 23,000 each, will provide easy access to sanitary napkins for women in public spaces.

Municipal Commissioner Chahal emphasized that all projects and initiatives undertaken by the BMC followed proper administrative procedures, including e-tendering for development works. He refuted allegations of malpractice and reassured the public of the BMC's commitment to transparency and accountability.