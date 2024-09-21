BMC had sent a demolition notice for the Mehboob-e-Subani mosque in Dharavi stating that it was built illegally; however, locals argued that it was built 25 years ago.

Mumbai's Dharavi area is witnessing unrest as the Muslim community has staged protests against the demolition of Mehboob-e-Subani mosque. A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials had reached the area to demolish the mosque, located in one of the city's most densely populated areas.

According to the reports, the BMC had sent a demolition notice for the Mehboob-e-Subani mosque in Dharavi stating that it was built illegally; however locals argued that it was built 25 years ago.

Media reports claimed that as the BMC team reached the spot, locals blocked the road which caused disruptions to traffic. Reports also stated that the angry protestors vandalised the civic body vehicle by pelting stones.

The situation in Dharavi remains tense.

Dharavi mosque demolition: Varsha Gaikwad met CM Shinde

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, in a social media post, stated that she had met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after a notice for demolition was sent. She, in a social media post, had said that she conveyed the sentiments of people. She was accompanied by MLA Amin Patel.

आज मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde जी से धारावी के महबूब - ए - सुबानिया मस्जिद को आई बीएमसी की डिमोलिशन की नोटिस को लेकर मुलाकात की और लोगों की भावनाओं से अवगत कराया। मुख्यमंत्री से सकारात्मक बातचीत हुई। उन्होंने कहा की वे संबंधित अधिकारियों से बात करेंगे और आश्वासन दिया की तोड़क… pic.twitter.com/LmxYAt3k0W — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) September 20, 2024

"Met CM Eknath Shinde ji today regarding BMC's demolition notice to Mahboob-e-Subania Masjid in Dharavi and conveyed the sentiments of the people. I had a positive conversation with the CM. He said he would speak to the authorities concerned and assured them that the demolition drive would be stopped," she wrote.

