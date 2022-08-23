Breaking News
Mumbai-Pune Expressway to get mishap location-tracking system

Updated on: 23 August,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Move follows death of former MLC Vinayak Mete on the Mumbai-Pune road; government also promises to expedite work on the missing link on the carriageway

Ex-MLC Vinayak Mete’s SUV met with an accident on the E-way on August 14, killing him


The state government plans to install a system that will tell the exact location of accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, apart from trying to add one more lane to the high-speed carriageway that has turned into a death trap for many. It will also ensure quicker commission of the under-construction missing link to ease traffic on the ghat.

mumbai-pune expressway devendra fadnavis Eknath Shinde mumbai news mumbai

