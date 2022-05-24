Mumbai: Rail traffic affected as local train runs over cattle

The railway traffic was disrupted after some cattle were run over by a local train going towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) around 5.15 pm, says Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway

Local train services were disrupted on the mainline of the Central Railway after some cattle were run over on the tracks between Bhivpuri Road and Neral stations on Tuesday, an official said.

The railway traffic was disrupted after some cattle were run over by a local train going towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) around 5.15 pm, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

Trains operating from Karjat towards Kalyan were affected, and since the incident occurred during the peak hours, the operations of local and long-distance trains were likely to be delayed, he said.

