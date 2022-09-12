Railway land in Santacruz to be closed for 6th line project between Mumbai Central and Borivli

The railway land, currently being used for movement of public transport will be closed temporarily for a period of two months. During this period, passengers can use alternate road available in BMC area to reach south foot over bridge on the east side at Santacruz station, western railways said in a statement
Representational Pic
The work of 6th line project between Mumbai Central and Borivli – Phase II is being undertaken by western railway due to which the railway land on the east side of Santacruz station adjoining the BEST Bus Depot will be temporarily closed for a period of two months, the western railway said.
The temporary closure of the land will be in place till November 11, 2022, it said.
Also Read: Delhi beggar held for stealing 3-year-old child from footpath dwellers
According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, "the patch of railway land at east side of Santacruz station is required for undertaking infrastructural work in connection with 6th line project. The work of execution of boundary wall and drain work to create space for additional one line will be undertaken. Hence, this patch of railway land, currently being used for movement of public transport will be closed temporarily for a period of two months. During this period, passengers can use alternate road available in BMC area to reach south foot over bridge on the east side at Santacruz station."