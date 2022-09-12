Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Railway land in Santacruz to be closed for 6th line project between Mumbai Central and Borivli

Railway land in Santacruz to be closed for 6th line project between Mumbai Central and Borivli

Updated on: 12 September,2022 06:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |
Written by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The railway land, currently being used for movement of public transport will be closed temporarily for a period of two months. During this period, passengers can use alternate road available in BMC area to reach south foot over bridge on the east side at Santacruz station, western railways said in a statement

Railway land in Santacruz to be closed for 6th line project between Mumbai Central and Borivli

Representational Pic


The work of 6th line project between Mumbai Central and Borivli – Phase II is being undertaken by western railway due to which the railway land on the east side of Santacruz station adjoining the BEST Bus Depot will be temporarily closed for a period of two months, the western railway said.


The temporary closure of the land will be in place till November 11, 2022, it said.

Also Read: Delhi beggar held for stealing 3-year-old child from footpath dwellers


According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, "the patch of railway land at east side of Santacruz station is required for undertaking infrastructural work in connection with 6th line project. The work of execution of boundary wall and drain work to create space for additional one line will be undertaken. Hence, this patch of railway land, currently being used for movement of public transport will be closed temporarily for a period of two months. During this period, passengers can use alternate road available in BMC area to reach south foot over bridge on the east side at Santacruz station."

Do you think political and commercial banners should be allowed at public places across the city?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai western railway borivali mumbai central mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK