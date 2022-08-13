Mumbai railway police launch passenger checking drive ahead of Independence Day

An official said at least 4,000 personnel will check passengers and their luggage on trains and at platforms in two shifts to identify anti-social elements

Representative Image

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday launched a special drive to check passengers and their luggage ahead of Independence Day and the festive season, an official said.

He said at least 4,000 personnel will check passengers and their luggage on trains and at platforms in two shifts to identify anti-social elements.

"We have instructed all senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), to check passengers and their belongings not only at the platform but inside the trains too. This drive is started ahead of Independence Day considering that a large number of people will visit places like Mahalaxmi temple, Haji Ali Dargah, Marine drive etc in Mumbai during the extended weekend and will travel by trains," Commissioner of Police, Railways, Quaisar Khalid told PTI.

He said people generally flock to tourist spots and railway stations on Independence Day.

"We have asked GRP officials to keep a tab on passengers and check abandoned luggage on priority," he said.

Khalid also said a central team has been formed and asked to follow a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in view of upcoming festivals like Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi.

"Many special trains will depart for the Konkan region during the Ganesh festival. The checking will be conducted in long-distance trains too," he added.

Khalid appealed to people to cooperate with the railway police and inform them if they spot any suspicious person or thing at railway stations.

