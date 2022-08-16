Mumbai: Heavy rains cause waterlogging, traffic snarls; Andheri subway closed

There was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, civic officials said

Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.

There was no report so far of any major water-logging in low-lying areas. Trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were running normally, civic officials said.

Early in the morning, there was either no rain or light showers in most parts of the city. The heavy downpour started around 10 am, they said.

According to Mumbai traffic police, Andheri subway has been closed for due to up to 0.5 feet of water.

The Meteorological department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional intense spells for the next 24 hours.

The city recorded 7.91 mm rainfall in the 24 hour-period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 12.94 mm and 12.33 mm rainfall, respectively, a civic official said.

There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57 pm, the official said.

The rain intensity had reduced in Mumbai over the last few days when most parts of the city received light showers.

