Mumbai rains: Intermittent rains; traffic snarls in some areas

Updated on: 14 July,2022 04:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Areas like Malvani, Kandivali, Dindoshi and Versova in the western suburbs and the eastern suburb of Vikhroli recorded over 20 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 2 pm on Thursday, as per the IMD

Rain in Powai on Thursday morning. Pic/ Satej Shinde


Intermittent rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday, affecting road traffic in some areas of the city. The weather observatories in Santacruz (western suburb) and Colaba (south Mumbai) recorded 95.2 mm and 62.6 mm of rainfall respectively in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Since morning, intermittent spells of intense showers were reported in various parts of the metropolis.




Areas like Malvani, Kandivali, Dindoshi and Versova in the western suburbs and the eastern suburb of Vikhroli recorded over 20 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 2 pm on Thursday, as per the IMD.


Other areas of the city received moderate showers.

The poor condition of roads at some places in Jogeshwari, Andheri and parts of Bhandup resulted in slow traffic movement in those areas.

