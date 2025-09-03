As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city on Wednesday stands at 96.33 per cent. The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Mumbai Rains: Lake levels stand at 96.33 per cent as the city braces for moderate rain

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have been observing an inclination following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas during the last few weeks. However, there is a marginal decline in the water reservoir on September 3. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city on Wednesday, September 3, stands at 96.33 per cent.

As per the BMC on Wednesday, the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,394,291 million litres, which amounts to 96.78 per cent of their total capacity.

Among individual reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vehar, and Tulsi have reported 100 per cent storage, with all three lakes already overflowing in August. Tansa and Middle Vaitarna are at 98.77 per cent and 96.2 per cent, respectively, while Upper Vaitarna is at 96.81 per cent. Bhatsa, the largest contributor to Mumbai’s water supply, stands at 94.87 per cent of its capacity.

Modak Sagar received the highest rainfall of 3,114 mm, followed by Tulsi at 3,616 mm. Vehar recorded 2,312 mm, and Tansa 2,794 mm.

Releases from Upper Vaitarna began on August 21, while Middle Vaitarna gates were opened on August 18. Modak Sagar had already begun overflowing on July 9, followed by Tansa on July 23, Tulsi on August 16, and Vehar on August 18.

With nearly all reservoirs at optimum levels, civic officials have said the city is comfortably placed to meet its water needs for the year.

Mumbai braces for moderate rain, with humid weather conditions on Wednesday

Mumbai is likely to experience moderate spells of rain on Wednesday, with moderate rain forecast for the city and suburbs, according to the weather bureau. The weather officials have also warned of occasional intense spells throughout the day.

For Wednesday, a low tide of 1.61 metres is predicted at 1.46 am, while a high tide of 3.38 metres is expected at 9.22 am.

Civic authorities have advised residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious during high-tide hours in case of heavy rain coinciding with seawater inflow.