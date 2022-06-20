Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city

BMC claims notice sent to all in landslide-prone areas, but injured resident denies it; fire in high-rise puts spotlight on audits

A boulder fell on a house at Bhim Tekdi in Chembur early on Sunday, Pic/Sameer Markande

Two incidents hit the city on Sunday, with a boulder falling on a house at Vashi Naka, Chembur, injuring two people, and a level-2 fire breaking out at a high-rise in Borivli. While no one was injured in the fire, the boulder fall incident took place near the site of last year’s landslide which claimed 11 lives.