Breaking News
India gives e-visas to over 100 Sikhs, Hindus in Afghanistan after terror attack on gurudwara
Owaisi demands Nupur Sharma's arrest, says she will be projected as a big leader
Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra
Prophet remarks row protests: 421 arrested, 20 FIRs registered in Uttar Pradesh
Mumbai records 2,087 new Covid-19 cases, one death
IAF releases details on Agnipath recruitment scheme
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Rains missing yet two injured in boulder fall fire in city

Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city

Premium

Updated on: 20 June,2022 07:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

BMC claims notice sent to all in landslide-prone areas, but injured resident denies it; fire in high-rise puts spotlight on audits

Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city

A boulder fell on a house at Bhim Tekdi in Chembur early on Sunday, Pic/Sameer Markande


Two incidents hit the city on Sunday, with a boulder falling on a house at Vashi Naka, Chembur, injuring two people, and a level-2 fire breaking out at a high-rise in Borivli. While no one was injured in the fire, the boulder fall incident took place near the site of last year’s landslide which claimed 11 lives.

chembur borivali mumbai rains brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK