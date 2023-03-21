Mumbai weather update: Light rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad; IMD predicts intense thunderstorms

In several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane received light rainfall along with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning.

Raining in Mumbai's Wadala pic/Atul Kamble

According to the India Meteorological Department official, light to moderate rainfall was reported over Mumbai and Thane and there is a possibility of intense thunderstorms in several districts of Maharashtra

Also Read: Mumbai: Health experts alarmed after respiratory viruses soar

IMD Mumbai issued a warning, stating, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out."

A warning for thunderstorms and moderate rains was issued for Mumbai and Thane districts in Maharashtra by the Met department.

The Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai tweeted. "The Westerly winds lead to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. Mumbai currently experiencing light to moderate rains ...mostly in the suburbs."