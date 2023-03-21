Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Light rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad; IMD predicts intense thunderstorms

Updated on: 21 March,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane received light rainfall along with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning.

Mumbai weather update: Light rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad; IMD predicts intense thunderstorms

Raining in Mumbai's Wadala pic/Atul Kamble


According to the India Meteorological Department official, light to moderate rainfall was reported over Mumbai and Thane and there is a possibility of intense thunderstorms in several districts of Maharashtra


IMD Mumbai issued a warning, stating, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad during next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out."


A warning for thunderstorms and moderate rains was issued for Mumbai and Thane districts in Maharashtra by the Met department.

The Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai tweeted. "The Westerly winds lead to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea. Mumbai currently experiencing light to moderate rains ...mostly in the suburbs."

