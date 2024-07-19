Mumbai rains: One dead another injured as city continues to witness showers

The incident took place on at around 1: 15 pm at a construction site at Western Express Highway

The spot where the incident took place on Friday. Pic/Satej Shinde

One person died and another was injured as Mumbai on Friday continued to witness rains, the officials said.

According to a rain related bulletin issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in an incident at a construction site in Malad area of Mumbai, three labourers were trapped under the soil where an SRA project's construction work was underway. The trapped labourers were rescued by the officials on Friday afternoon and two out of three injured in the incident were shifted to a hospital.

The incident took place on at around 1: 15 pm at a construction site near Malad Metro Station on the Western Express Highway.

Two out of three labourers were rushed to a hospital nearby where one of them were declared dead by the doctors.

"The deceased was identified as Premchand Jaiswal, 39. The injured labourer-- Sanjay Kusa, 32, has sustained minor injuries and was being treated," the official statement said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Friday continued to witness moderate to heavy rains at regular intervals.

As per the BMC data, in the last 24 hours the Colaba observatory recorded 114.7 mm of rainfall whereas the Santacruz observatory recorded 92.9 mm rainfall.

Until 5:50 pm on Friday, the Colaba observatory recorded 65.8 mm rainfall where as the Santacruz observatory recorded 23.6 mm rainfall during the same period.

During the heavy rains in city, as many as eight tree fall or branches fall incidents were reported to the civic body on Friday and at least three different short circuit incidents were reported in Mumbai.

"No one was injured in the tree fall or short circuit incidents," the official statement said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), while sharing Mumbai weather updates, on Friday issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

The weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places were very likely.

A yellow alert was issued for Mumbai for Saturday.

The IMD has also issued a red alert for some district in Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara.

The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely.