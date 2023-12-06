Mumbai: Raut writes to CM, alleges 'limitless corruption' in Maharashtra health department

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday alleged that there was rampant corruption in the Maharashtra government's health department.

Among other things, money was being taken from private hospitals for empanelment under the state government's health insurance scheme, he claimed in a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, newswire PTI reported.

Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, who belongs to the rival Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said he will respond to every allegation.

“There is limitless corruption in the state health department and officers have been appointed to collect (bribe) money,” Raut told reporters in Delhi.

Private hospitals are charged Rs 1 lakh per bed for including them in the panel of hospitals under the state government's Mahatma Jyotirao Phule health insurance scheme, the Rajya Sabha member alleged in the letter to Shinde.

At least 12 junior-level doctors have been illegally appointed as civil surgeons and the civil surgeons in Washim and Buldhana districts were not from the required cadre, he said.

Fourteen candidates have been selected for the posts of deputy director through the Maharashtra State Public Service Commission but money is being demanded for giving them postings, Raut's letter said.

Health minister Sawant told reporters that he had read the letter. "I will hold a press conference tomorrow and respond to every allegation," he said.

Meanwhile, Raut has said that the next meeting of the INDIA bloc can take place between December 16 and 18 and many things including the face of the alliance will be decided at that time.

"The INDIA alliance meeting was supposed to be held today but some prominent leaders were not available. There is a wedding in Mamata Banerjee's house, MK Stalin is busy with the relief operation in his flood-hit state, Nitish Kumar is not well, and Akhilesh Yadav is not available, therefore this meeting will be held on 16th or 18th of December. The face etc. everything will be decided in the meeting. We are together and you will see its result in 2024," Sanjay Raut said.