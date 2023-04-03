Mumbai: Ready to tackle 10-fold increase in Covid-19 cases, says BMC

Doctors urge return to testing, masking and hand sanitising

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbaikars need to stay alert and follow COVID protocol of masking and self-hygiene once again as cases are fast rising, the BMC has stated. As per civic health officials, the months of April and May will be crucial for the city as a rising COVID cases trend can last for two or more months. Experts are also raising concerns over inadequate testing in the city. Doctors believe that if the number of tests is increased, the case count will also go up. The active case count in the city is 1,070 while the state currently has 3,488 active cases. The BMC has said that it is ready to tackle a tenfold rise in cases with ease.