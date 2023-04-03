Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, city roads will be quality checked by third-party auditors
Redevelopment of Mumbai railway stations to surge ahead
Omicron variant XBB 1.16: Experts call for dynamic genome sequencing
Mumbai’s public transport cheapest in world: Study
Mumbai: Cops nab bank officer behind fake corporate salary accounts
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Ready to tackle 10 fold increase in Covid 19 cases says BMC

Mumbai: Ready to tackle 10-fold increase in Covid-19 cases, says BMC

Premium

Updated on: 03 April,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

Doctors urge return to testing, masking and hand sanitising

Mumbai: Ready to tackle 10-fold increase in Covid-19 cases, says BMC

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbaikars need to stay alert and follow COVID protocol of masking and self-hygiene once again as cases are fast rising, the BMC has stated. As per civic health officials, the months of April and May will be crucial for the city as a rising COVID cases trend can last for two or more months. Experts are also raising concerns over inadequate testing in the city. Doctors believe that if the number of tests is increased, the case count will also go up. The active case count in the city is 1,070 while the state currently has 3,488 active cases. The BMC has said that it is ready to tackle a tenfold rise in cases with ease.

Coronavirus mumbai mumbai news World Health Month 2023 brihanmumbai municipal corporation Hello Health Health Matters

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK