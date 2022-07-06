Mumbai: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar visits Raj Thackeray

The Shiv Sena MLA Sarvankar represents Mahim in central Mumbai, the area where Raj Thackeray lives

Raj Thackeray. File Photo

On Wednesday, the rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

"I paid a courtesy visit to him as he has undergone surgery. Also, we live close by," said Sarvankar, who belongs to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray's MNS, which has only one legislator in the Maharashtra Assembly, supported the BJP in the Rajya Sabha and state Legislative Council elections last month.

It also supported the Shinde-led new government during the trust vote earlier this week.

(with inputs from PTI)