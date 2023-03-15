Breaking News
Mumbai recorded 118 influenza cases in 2023, says BMC report

Updated on: 15 March,2023 10:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

BMC said that all suspected cases are treated with Oseltamivir if the fever is not decreasing within 24 hours at all BMC dispensaries, 17 peripheral hospitals, 5 Medical Colleges and Kasturba hospital

Mumbai recorded 118 influenza cases in 2023, says BMC report

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ‘Influenza status report Mumbai’ released on Wednesday, March 15, shows that the city reported 118 cases and zero deaths this year, 2023.


The report shows 19, 46, and 53 cases were reported in January, February, and March (till March 15), respectively.



“There are 32 patients admitted: 4 with H3N2 and 28 with H1N1. All of these patients are currently in stable condition,” read the report.


Here is the list of measures that BMC said in its report that it has “undertaken to control Influenza in Mumbai”:

- All suspected cases are treated with Oseltamivir if the fever is not decreasing within 24 hours at all BMC dispensaries, 17 peripheral hospitals, 5 Medical Colleges and Kasturba hospital.

- Guidelines are circulated to all Private practitioners that if fever doesn’t subside within 24 hours Oseltamivir shall be immediately started without waiting for results of diagnostic tests (Swab is not mandatory in such cases). Oseltamivir is freely available in all Municipal Hospitals, Dispensaries, Medical colleges and maternity homes in Mumbai

- Daily house to house survey to identify fever patients and people who are possibly exposed to risk and have not sought medical care. Referral of such fever cases to nearby health institutions for treatment, by health post staff is being carried out.

- Health awareness activities are conducted in the community with help of posters, health talks, short movies, announcements on mike in public, etc. to inform methods of prevention like Washing hands frequently, Avoid visiting crowded places ,Cover nose while sneezing and coughing, Complete bed rest when suffering from fever, sore throat, cold, cough, body ache like symptoms.

