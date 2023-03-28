Mumbai recorded 141 influenza cases in 2023, says BMC report

The report shows 19, 46, and 76 cases were reported in January, February, and March (till March 27), respectively

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s ‘Influenza status report Mumbai’ released on Tuesday, March 28, shows that the city reported 141 cases and zero deaths this year, 2023.

The report shows 19, 46, and 76 cases were reported in January, February, and March (till March 27), respectively.

“There are 14 patients admitted: 9 with H3N2 and 5 with H1N1. All of these patients are currently in stable condition,” read the report.

Here is the list of measures that BMC said in its report that it has “undertaken to control Influenza in Mumbai”:

- Oseltamivir is made available free of cost in all Medical colleges, Municipal Hospitals, Dispensaries, and maternity homes in Mumbai. Sufficient stock of Oseltamivir is made available for treating the patients at respective institutions. Buffer stock to tackle any emergency is available at all major hospitals.

- Testing Facility available at Kasturba Hospital (400 Kits Available) and KEM hospital (400 Kits Available) . Daily testing capacity of both hospitals is 200 samples each.

- Admission facility in the form of Isolation beds is available at Kasturba Hospital, all the four Medical Colleges i.e. Sion, K.E.M, Cooper and Nair Hospital and 17 Peripheral Hospitals. The facility for ventilatory support is available at these hospitals. All the major Private Hospitals have facilities for treating Influenza positive patients.

- Guidelines are circulated to all Private practitioners that if fever doesn’t subside within 24 hours Oseltamivir shall be immediately started without waiting for results of diagnostic tests (Swab is not mandatory in such cases). Also Guidelines are issued to Health post staff to conduct house to house surveys to identify fever patients and give health awareness activities in area.

"Avoid visiting crowded places ,Cover nose while sneezing and coughing, Complete bed rest when suffering from fever, sore throat, cold, cough, body ache like symptoms," read the report citing it as "precautionary measures to be taken by citizens."