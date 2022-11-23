Mumbai records 12 new Covid cases, zero deaths

Maharashtra records 67 new cases, also has no deaths

A man gets his shot at Nair hospital. File pic

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,54,816, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The toll remained unchanged at 19,743, while the count of recoveries reached 11,34,959 after 27 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city currently has 114 active cases and overall growth rate of cases between November 15 and 21 was 0.002 per cent. At least 3,992 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,85,35,990, it said.

The recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases is at 43,309 days, the bulletin said. Maharashtra reported 67 new cases and no deaths on Tuesday. At least 143 patients recovered and were discharged. The total count of cases is now 81,35,309. As of Tuesday there are 675 active cases in the state. The recovery rate of the state is 98.17%.

81,35,309

Total no of cases in Maharashtra

3,992

No of tests conducted in Mumbai on Tuesday

0

No of deaths in Mumbai on Tuesday

27

No of patients recovered and discharged in Mumbai on Tuesday

