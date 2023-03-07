Breaking News
30-year-old man drowns off Mumbai's Juhu beach
Thane: Man killed in collision between two-wheelers
Palghar: Rs 21L compensation for kin of ambulance driver killed in 2019 accident
74 pc of ‘pregnancy caused by rape’ cases reported from E ward last year: RTI
Illegal hookah parlour operator tries to kill self in Bhiwandi police station
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 14 new COVID 19 cases zero deaths

Mumbai records 14 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Updated on: 07 March,2023 09:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 as there was no fatality due to the viral disease since the previous day

Mumbai records 14 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Mumbai on Tuesday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally of coronavirus infections in the city to 11,55,457, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 as there was no fatality due to the viral disease since the previous day, the civic body said.
On Monday, Mumbai had reported seven new cases and zero deaths.



According to the BMC, the city now has 83 active COVID-19 patients, while the number of recovered patients has touched 11,35,627, with 10 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.


Also read: Maharashtra COVID-19 cases more than double in a day to 80, no new death

The city's recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the average case doubling rate is 83,995 days, BMC said.

As many as 1,831 swab samples were tested since the previous evening, taking the total number of samples analysed so far in Mumbai to 1,87,63,975. The growth rate in COVID-19 cases between February 28 and March 6 was 0.0009 per cent, it said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news news Covid 19 Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK