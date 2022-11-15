Mumbai records 15 new Covid cases, no deaths

Pune man found infected with new B.Q.1.1 variant

Mumbai on Monday added 15 new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall count to 11,54,675, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the metropolis, the local civic body said. Maharashtra on Monday reported 67 new cases.

The coronavirus death toll in the financial capital remained unchanged at 19,742. In a health bulletin, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 25 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the past 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 11,34,692 and leaving the metropolis with 241 active cases. Also, 2,243 new tests were carried out in Mumbai.

One found with latest variant

As per the latest report by BJ Medical College, a 29-year-old man from Pune was found to be infected with the new B.Q.1.1 variant of the Omicron family. He had travelled to Ireland and his symptoms were mild. He has recovered in home isolation and has been vaccinated with two doses of Covishield. Until now, a total of 116 patients of the XBB variant have been found—Mumbai: 72, Pune: 29, Thane: 8, Nagpur, Bhandara: 2 each and Akola, Amravati, Raigad: 1 each. The severity of the disease and speed of transmission have not increased in these areas.

81,34,507

Total no of cases in the state

2,243

No of tests conducted in the city on Monday

25

No of recoveries in the city on Monday

0

No of deaths on Monday

