Mumbai records 285 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 2,540

The toll, however, remained unchanged at 19,711, as no new fatalities were reported during the day

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 285 new coronavirus cases that raised the tally of infections to 11,46,725, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The toll, however, remained unchanged at 19,711, as no new fatalities were reported during the day.

Of the 285 new cases, only 19 patients were hospitalised, BMC said.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, at least 5,046 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted in the city so far to 1,81,34,908.

With 516 patients recovering from the infection during the day, the count of recoveries have reached 11,24,474, leaving the city with 2,540 active cases, it was stated.

The recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 98.1 per cent, while the overall growth rate was at 0.034 per cent between August 30 and September 5, the bulletin stated.

The case doubling time stood at 2,094 days for Mumbai, as per the BMC data.

