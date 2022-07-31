Breaking News
Mumbai records 322 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Updated on: 31 July,2022 06:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,24,813, while the death toll increased to 19,651, as per BMC bulletin

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Sunday reported 322 new Covid-19 cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the metropolis, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,24,813, while the death toll increased to 19,651, as per BMC bulletin.

As per the bulletin, the tally of recovered patients increased to 11,03,261 after 236 persons were discharged. There are 1,901 active Covid-19 patients in Mumbai now. The city has a recovery rate of 98 per cent.


As per the bulletin, 13,433 Covid-19 fresh tests were carried out in the metropolis, taking their cumulative count to 1,78,29,595.

The growth of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 0.023 per cent between July 24-30, while the case doubling rate was 3049 days, said the BMC.

Out of the 322 new patients, 298 were asymptomatic, while 24 symptomatic people were admitted in hospitals. Of these, 8 patients were on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The civic body said of the 24,688 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, as many as 195 beds are currently occupied.

The metropolis, however, is free of sealed buildings and containment zones. 

