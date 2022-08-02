Mumbai records 329 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 1,955

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is now left with 1,955 active cases

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 329 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,25,306, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The toll remained unchanged at 19,651, as no fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 11,03,700 after 263 patients recovered from the infection.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, the city is now left with 1,955 active cases.

Out of the 329 new patients, 306 were asymptomatic, while 23 symptomatic people were admitted in hospitals. Of these, 4 patients were on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The civic body said of the 24,689 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, as many as 207 beds are currently occupied.

As many as 5,785 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests carried out in the city to 1,78,42,069.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98.1 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases was 3,003 days, and the overall growth rate between July 26 and August 1 is 0.023 per cent, the bulletin stated.