Mumbai records 332 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 332 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,33,504, while the death toll increased by two and touched 19,666, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of the 332 new cases, only 31 were symptomatic, the BMC said.

The recovery count increased by 477 and stood at 11,08,767, leaving the metropolis with 5,071 active cases.

So far, 1,79,60,944 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 3,499 in the last 24 hours.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 9 and 15 was 0.064 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,066 days, as per BMC data.