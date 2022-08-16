Breaking News
Mumbai: Ambani hoaxer has been ill since 1993 bomb blasts
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
Bihar cabinet expansion: Around 31 MLAs, including Deputy CM Tejashwi's brother Tej Pratap, sworn in
7 killed after bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel falls into gorge in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 332 new Covid 19 cases two deaths

Mumbai records 332 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Updated on: 16 August,2022 08:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The recovery count increased by 477 and stood at 11,08,767, leaving the metropolis with 5,071 active cases

Mumbai records 332 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 332 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,33,504, while the death toll increased by two and touched 19,666, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


Of the 332 new cases, only 31 were symptomatic, the BMC said.

The recovery count increased by 477 and stood at 11,08,767, leaving the metropolis with 5,071 active cases.


So far, 1,79,60,944 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 3,499 in the last 24 hours.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 9 and 15 was 0.064 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,066 days, as per BMC data. 

mumbai Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK