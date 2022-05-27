Mumbai records 352 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally rises to 1,797

Notably, Mumbai has reported over 300 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, 350 new patients of the infection were detected though there was no addition to the fatality count

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai reported 352 new coronavirus cases on Friday, most of them asymptomatic, but no fresh death due to the respiratory illness was registered in the city, the local civic body said.

With this, the financial capital's overall Covid-19 tally climbed to 10,64,273, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

Notably, Mumbai has reported over 300 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, 350 new patients of the infection were detected though there was no addition to the fatality count.

Show full article