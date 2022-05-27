Breaking News
Mumbai records 352 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally rises to 1,797
'Track is for runners, not dogs': Athletes at Thyagraj Stadium slam IAS Sanjeev Khirwar
Sacked Punjab minister sent to 14-day judicial custody; says worked with 'utmost honesty'
Who will bear responsibility for young man's trauma: P Chidambaram after Aryan clean chit
Hindu outfit claims Ajmer shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti was temple
Arrests were unjustified, say lawyers after Aryan, others get clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 352 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally rises to 1,797

Mumbai records 352 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally rises to 1,797

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Notably, Mumbai has reported over 300 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, 350 new patients of the infection were detected though there was no addition to the fatality count

Mumbai records 352 new Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally rises to 1,797

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai reported 352 new coronavirus cases on Friday, most of them asymptomatic, but no fresh death due to the respiratory illness was registered in the city, the local civic body said.

With this, the financial capital's overall Covid-19 tally climbed to 10,64,273, but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,566, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.




Notably, Mumbai has reported over 300 Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row. On Thursday, 350 new patients of the infection were detected though there was no addition to the fatality count.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK