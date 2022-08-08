Mumbai records 407 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The recovery count increased by 163 during the day to touch 11,05,317, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,977

Mumbai on Monday recorded 407 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,27,954 and the toll to 19,660, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of the 407 cases, only 23 are symptomatic, the BMC said.

The recovery count increased by 163 during the day to touch 11,05,317, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,977.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases in the period between August 1 and August 7 was 0.035 per cent.

It also revealed the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out so far in Mumbai was 1,78,97,559, including 6,729 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time was 2,001 days, as per civic data.