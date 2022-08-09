Breaking News
Mumbai records 479 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 3,127

Updated on: 09 August,2022 07:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
At least 329 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 11,05,646

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 479 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With these additions, the overall infection tally rose to 11,28,433, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,660, as per BMC bulletin.

At least 329 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 11,05,646. 


Of the latest cases, 30 patients are symptomatic and hospitalised, with eight on oxygen support, as per a bulletin issued by the civic body.

With this, Mumbai currently has 3,127 active cases.

As many as 6,580 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking up the total number of tests conducted to 1,79,04,139.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 98 per cent, while growth rate of cases between August 1 and 7 was 0.038 per cent and the doubling rate was 1,857 days, the bulletin stated.

