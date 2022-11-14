Mumbai records 55 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths

Maharashtra records 144 fresh COVID cases

A man gets his shot at a camp set up at the zoo. File pic

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 144 COVID-19 cases, which took the state’s infection count to 81,34,440, while the death toll rose by one to touch 1,48,401, a health official said.

The lone death took place in Buldhana district. Mumbai circle led with 55 new cases, followed by 67 in Pune circle, six in Akola circle, five each in Nagpur and Nashik circle, three in Kolhapur, two in Latur, one in Aurangabad circle, he said.

The recovery count increased by 199 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,85,028, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,011, the official said. So far, 8,54,41,480 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 32,362 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department data.

It also showed the recovery rate was 98.16 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,34,440; fresh cases 144; death toll 1,48,401; recoveries 79,85,028; active cases 1,011; total tests 8,54,41,480.

81,34,440 Total No. of cases in the state so far

1, 48,401 total No. of deaths in the state so far

1 No. of deaths in state on sunday

1.82 per cent fatality rate in the state

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever