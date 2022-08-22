Breaking News
Updated on: 22 August,2022 07:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With 584 patients recovering from the coronavirus infection during the day, the count of recoveries in the metropolis reached 11,13,499

Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Monday reported 592 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,38,941, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,672, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


With 584 patients recovering from the coronavirus infection during the day, the count of recoveries in the metropolis reached 11,13,499, leaving the city with 5,769 active cases.

BMC data showed that 1,80,16,941 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 6,244 in the last 24 hours, which was lower than the 8,347 samples examined in the previous 24-hour period.


The city's recovery rate is 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between August 15 and 21 was 0.071 per cent. The caseload doubling time in Mumbai now stands at 966 days, as per civic data.

Coronavirus mumbai mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

