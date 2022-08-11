Breaking News
BREAKING: Unidentified men open fire on shop signboard in Bandra's Linking Road
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Maharashtra reports 1,877 new Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths
Video of bodybuilder smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces online
Mumbai records 683 Covid-19 cases; active tally at 3,818
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai records 683 Covid 19 cases active tally at 3818

Mumbai records 683 Covid-19 cases; active tally at 3,818

Updated on: 11 August,2022 07:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

At least 409 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 11,06,488

Mumbai records 683 Covid-19 cases; active tally at 3,818

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic


Mumbai on Monday recorded 683 new cases of coronavirus and one death due to the infection, raising the tally to 11,29,968 and toll to 19,662, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).


At least 409 patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 11,06,488. 

Of the latest cases, 44 patients are symptomatic and hospitalised, with 13 on oxygen support, as per a bulletin issued by the civic body.


With this, Mumbai currently has 3,818 active cases.

As many as 8,247 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking up the total number of tests conducted to 1,79,22,056.

The only death reported during the day was of a 45-year-old woman who had co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and chronic kidney disease, according to BMC.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 97.9 per cent, while growth rate of cases between August 4 and 10 was 0.039 per cent and the doubling rate was 1,795 days, the bulletin stated.

mumbai Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK