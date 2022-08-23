Mumbai records 832 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 6,269

The tally of Covid-19 cases in India's financial capital rose to 11,39,773, while death toll increased to 19,675

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 832 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As many as 8,772 coronavirus tests were conducted since previous evening. The total of tests rose to 1,80,25,713.

Out of the 832 new patients, 783 were asymptomatic, while 49 symptomatic people were admitted in hospitals. Of these, 12 patients were on oxygen support, as per BMC bulletin.

The recovery count rose by 330 and touched 11,13,829, leaving the financial capital with a active caseload of 6,269.

The city's recovery rate is 97.7 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between August 16 and 22 was 0.070 per cent, it revealed.

The caseload doubling time in Mumbai now stands at 970 days, as per civic data.

The civic body said of the 22,110 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients, as many as 551 beds are currently occupied.

