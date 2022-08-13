Mumbai records 867 Covid-19 cases; active tally crosses 4,000

The overall tally of cases stands at 11,31,706 as of Saturday and the death toll at 19,663

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Saturday reported 867 fresh coronavirus cases but no fatalities, while the active tally crossed the 4,000 mark, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The overall tally of cases stands at 11,31,706 as of Saturday and the death toll at 19,663, the BMC bulletin said.

Of the 867 new cases, only 53 patients were symptomatic while the rest 814 were asymptomatic, it said.

The city has been witnessing a gradual rise in new Covid-19 patients since the past few days. The tally of active cases in the city surged past the 4,000-mark to reach 4,624.

A total of 9,973 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the city, taking the number of samples examined for detection of coronavirus so far to 1,79,41,242.

Mumbai's tally of recoveries rose to 11,07,419 with more 486 patients discharged from hospitals, the bulletin said. The recovery rate is 97.9 per cent.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 improved to 0.050 per cent for the period between August 6 and August 12, while the overall growth rate of cases is 1,372 days.