Mumbai: Relief for Ganesh mandals as CM Shinde orders to give five-year permissions

The decision for Ganesh mandals' five-year permissions was taken during a meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

In a significant move aimed at providing relief to the Ganesh mandals in Maharashtra, it has been decided that these mandals will now only need to obtain permission once every five years, an official statement said on Thursday.

The decision was taken during a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, offering respite to the outstanding Ganeshotsav mandals that have consistently adhered to regulations and received no complaints over the past decade. This change in policy allows these mandals to better plan for their upcoming festivals, the statement said.

The demand for the change was raised during the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, during which the directions provided by the High Court in response to a petition were also discussed. Subsequently, the Urban Development Department has officially announced the government's decision in accordance with the Chief Minister's instructions.

As per the new decision, all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities, and Nagar Panchayats are mandated to grant permission to the exceptional Ganesh mandals that have faithfully followed government rules and regulations. These mandals will be required to pay a nominal rent for the use of space.

Additionally, the mandals must strictly adhere to the terms and conditions set forth by the government, as well as comply with orders prescribed from time to time for the festival. They are obligated to secure a no-objection certificate from their local police station and apply for permission through the respective local bodies via online channels.

Meanwhile, the progressive step aims to recognise and support the dedicated Ganesh mandals that have consistently upheld the festival's traditions while adhering to all necessary legal and regulatory requirements.

Ganeshotsav will begin September 19 and Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on the 10th day on September 28. The Ganeshotsav is celebrated for 10 days, Ganpati Visarjan during Ganesh Chaturthi marks the final ritual, involving the immersion of the Ganesha idol into water bodies. Amidst this processional immersion, the air resounds with chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya" (Hail Lord Ganpati, come quickly next year). Significantly, the Ganpati Visarjan is observed with great fervor throughout Mumbai and various regions of Maharashtra.