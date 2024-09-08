Traditional stall owners boycott the fair as soaring rents push small vendors out
An empty stall at the fair on Sunday. The church had introduced a tenfold increase initially
Key Highlights
- Steep rent for stalls at the Bandra Fair has resulted in 35 to 40 stalls remaining vacant
- Traditional stall owners claimed only those close to the church could afford steep prices
- The controversy began when the church introduced a tenfold increase in rent
The steep rent for stalls at the Bandra Fair has resulted in 35 to 40 stalls remaining vacant on the first day of the fair that started on Sunday. Traditional stall owners, who had previously protested against the high rental rates, claimed that only those with stalls close to the church could afford the steep prices.