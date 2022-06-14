Mumbai reports 1,118 cases of Covid-19, no deaths

The city on Monday reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, about 38 per cent fewer than the previous day, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the metropolis even as the active tally shot up to 11,331, the local civic body said.
With this, the city’s tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 10,81,865, while the death toll remained constant at 19,573, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.
Mumbai has logged four-digit Coronavirus infections for the seventh day in a row, though it reported 685 fewer COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours compared to 1,803 infections on Sunday, which also saw two fatalities linked to the infection.
According to the bulletin, 676 patients recovered from the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative number to 10,50,961.
Mumbai’s active tally climbed to 11,331 and growth rate of the infection stood at 0.144 per cent between June 6 and 12, the BMC said.
Notably, the case doubling rate of coronavirus infections in the financial capital dipped below the 500-day mark at 475 days from 513 days on Sunday. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 11.61 per cent.
Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,885 fresh COVID-19 cases, a fall of 36 per cent compared to Sunday, and a single fatality, taking the tally of infections to 79,12,462 and the death toll to 1,47,871, the state health department said.
On Sunday, the state reported 2,946 cases and two fatalities.
Maharashtra is now left with 17,480 active cases. Out of these cases, the highest 11,331 are from Mumbai and 3,233 in the Thane district.
With 774 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 77,47,111. Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 97.91 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.86 per cent, the health department’s report said. The case positivity rate is at 7.71 per cent.
A single COVID-19 fatality was reported from the Raigad district.
79,12,462 Total No. of cases in maharashtra
1,703 Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours
0 No. of deaths in city on monday
676 patients Recovered and discharged in city on monday
