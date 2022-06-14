Breaking News
Updated on: 14 June,2022 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mumbai’s active tally climbed to 11,331 and growth rate of the infection stood at 0.144 per cent between June 6 and 12, the BMC said

Mumbai reports 1,118 cases of Covid-19, no deaths

Children, some without masks, queue up outside a school in Mulund, on Monday. Pic/Sameer Markande


The city on Monday reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, about 38 per cent fewer than the previous day, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the metropolis even as the active tally shot up to 11,331, the local civic body said. 

With this, the city’s tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 10,81,865, while the death toll remained constant at 19,573, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin. 




Mumbai has logged four-digit Coronavirus infections for the seventh day in a row, though it reported 685 fewer COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours compared to 1,803 infections on Sunday, which also saw two fatalities linked to the infection. 


