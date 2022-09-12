Mumbai reports 128 Covid-19 cases, one death

172 patients recovered and were discharged from the city hospitals on Monday
Mumbai reported 128 Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The fresh coronavirus cases in the city took the tally to 11,48,106 and the toll to 19,719, the civic body said.
The recovery rate in Mumbai is now at 98.1 per cent.
172 patients recovered and were discharged from the city hospitals on Monday which touched the total recovery count to 1,126,721, leaving the city with 1,666 active cases, the BMC said.
As per the BMC, of the new cases, only 11 are symptomatic, taking the total number of such patients to 207.
The caseload doubling time was 3,203 days, it added.