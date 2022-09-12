Breaking News
Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party eyes BMC with free water and bus rides ahead of polls
Mumbai: BEST gears up to earn carbon credits
IMD predicts heavy rain; issues yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane
Thane: Missing six-year-old’s body found in immersion tank in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray figures on the list of defaulters at MCA-Kandivli club, office-bearers write to CEO to cancel membership
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 128 Covid 19 cases one death

Mumbai reports 128 Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 12 September,2022 08:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

172 patients recovered and were discharged from the city hospitals on Monday

Mumbai reports 128 Covid-19 cases, one death

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported 128 Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The fresh coronavirus cases in the city took the tally to 11,48,106 and the toll to 19,719, the civic body said.


The recovery rate in Mumbai is now at 98.1 per cent.

172 patients recovered and were discharged from the city hospitals on Monday which touched the total recovery count  to 1,126,721, leaving the city with 1,666 active cases, the BMC said.


Also Read: Six girls escape from correctional home in Govandi by breaking window, 2 return

As per the BMC, of the new cases, only 11 are symptomatic, taking the total number of such patients to 207.

The caseload doubling time was 3,203 days, it added.

Do you think political and commercial banners should be allowed at public places across the city?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai Coronavirus mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK