Mumbai reports 167 Covid-19 cases; no addition to toll after gap of five days

Updated on: 18 July,2022 07:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
There was a drop in cases as Mumbai had logged 276 coronavirus cases and two deaths on July 17

Mumbai reported 167 Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities on July 18. The latest cases took the tally in the metropolis to 11,21,262 but the death toll remained unchanged at 19,632 as no fresh fatality was reported after a gap of five days.

There was a drop in cases as Mumbai had logged 276 coronavirus cases and two deaths on July 17. Of the 167 new cases detected, only 13 were symptomatic.





A civic bulletin said 6,886 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, a 35 per cent dip from the 10,656 samples examined on Sunday, which the official said may have been the cause of lower number of cases being detected.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the metropolis stands at 1,77,05,536.

The recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 11 and 17 was 0.028 per cent. The caseload doubling time was 2,422 days and the positivity rate was 2.42 per cent.

With inputs from PTI

