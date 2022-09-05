Mumbai reports 173 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 2,771

As per BMC data, the recovery count increased by 349 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,23,958, which left the city with 2,771 active cases

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Monday reported 173 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, which took the metropolis' tally to 11,46,440 and the toll to 19,711, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per BMC data, the recovery count increased by 349 in the last 24 hours and reached 11,23,958, which left the city with 2,771 active cases.

Of the new cases, only 27 are symptomatic, according to BMC.

So far, 1,81,29,862 samples have been examined for coronavirus, including 5,352 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate stands at 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases between August 29 and September 4 was 0.036 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 1,962 days, as per BMC data.

