Mumbai reports 176 Covid-19 cases, three deaths

Representative image

Mumbai registered 176 coronavirus cases along with three fatalities on July 25. Out of new cases, 19 patients were hospitalised and 164 were discharged in the past 24 hours.

On July 24, the metropolis logged 238 cases and two deaths. As per BMC data, the recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 98 per cent and the doubling rate is 2,992 days.