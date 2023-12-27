Mumbai reports 19 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 103

Mumbai on Wednesday reported as many as 19 cases of Covid-19

Mumbai on Wednesday reported as many as 19 cases of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said in a health bulletin.

No death was reported on December 27, the health bulletin said.

The city now has an active caseload of 103 patients, it further said.

No JN.1 variant was detected on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

51 per cent are asymptomatic cases, symptomatic cases have mild symptoms and recover within a few days, as per the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 87 Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus, the state health department bulletin said.

So far 10 patients in the state were found to be infected with the JN.1 variant of Covid, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra now has a case fatality rate in the state at 1.81 per cent, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra had on Monday reported 28 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 153, as per a state health department bulletin.

The state currently has 265 active cases, the state health department said in the bulletin.

As many as 14 patients were discharged on Wednesday after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 98.18 per cent, the bulletin said.

India reported a single-day rise of 529 cases of Covid-19, while the number of active cases of the infection was recorded at 4,093, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Three new fatalities -- two from Karnataka and one from Gujarat were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but infections have again gone up after emergence of a new Covid variant JN.1 and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at more than 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

