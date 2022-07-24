Mumbai reports 238 Covid-19 cases, two deaths, 274 recoveries

As per BMC, the recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the growth in overall cases between July 17 and 23 was 0.024 per cent

Mumbai reported 238 coronavirus cases and two deaths on July 24. It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,22,912 and the toll to 19,640. On July 23, Mumbai had logged 266 Covid-19 cases. Only 33 of the new cases are symptomatic.

The recovery count increased by 274 during the day to touch 11,01,455, leaving the city with an active caseload of 1,817. The overall number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai reached 1,77,64,239, including 9,385 carried out on July 24. As per BMC, the recovery rate stands at 98 per cent and the growth in overall cases between July 17 and 23 was 0.024 per cent.

