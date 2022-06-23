Mumbai reports 2,479 new Covid-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra reported 5,218 new Covid-19 cases and one pandemic-related death

Mumbai reported 2,479 new Covid-19 cases, one death. The number of active cases in Maharashtra rose to 24,867, including 13,614 in Mumbai, followed by 5,488 cases in neighbouring Thane and 2,443 cases in Pune districts.

The tally includes some backdated cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a bulletin.

Significantly, the daily Covid-19 case count in the city has crossed the 2,000-mark after a three-day gap. Mumbai reported 831 more Covid-19 cases than Wednesday's count, but the civic bulletin claimed infections showed a sharp jump because "ICMR Portal was not functional since the last 2 days and some backdated cases have been reported in today's report."

On Thursday, the highest 4,166 cases were reported from the Mumbai circle that including the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Pune circle reported 665 cases, Nagpur circle 135, Kolhapur circle 72, Akola circle 63, Nashik 62, Latur 31 and Aurangabad circle 24.

With 55,990 new coronavirus tests conducted in 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,17,47,761.

Maharashtra's positivity rate (cases found per 100 tests) was 9.31 per cent.

