Breaking News
Yakub Memon grave beautification: CM Eknath Shinde assures strict action
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Charles to be formally proclaimed king Saturday: Buckingham Palace
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 251 Covid 19 cases one death

Mumbai reports 251 Covid-19 cases, one death

Updated on: 09 September,2022 09:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

The city has a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent. There are 2,085 active Covid-19 patients now

Mumbai reports 251 Covid-19 cases, one death

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported 251 new Covid-19 cases and one infection related death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. The tally of Covid-19 cases recorded in the city rose to 11,47,582 while the death toll increased to 19,717.


The cases witnessed a slight dip compared to Thursday when Mumbai had recorded 290 new infections and two fatalities.

According to the BMC, as many as 10,807 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city on Friday, taking the tally of tests to 1,81,62,704.


A day before, 8,914 Covid-19 tests had been conducted in the city.

The tally of recovered patients rose to 11,25,780 with 401 patients recovering during the day.

The city has a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent. There are 2,085 active Covid-19 patients now.

Of the 251 new Covid-19 patients, only 18 had symptoms of the viral infection.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city was 0.028 per cent for the period between September 2 and 8, while the doubling rate or time taken for the caseload to double was 2,534 days.

(with PTI Inputs) 

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai Coronavirus mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK