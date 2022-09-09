Mumbai reports 251 Covid-19 cases, one death

The city has a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent. There are 2,085 active Covid-19 patients now
Mumbai reported 251 new Covid-19 cases and one infection related death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. The tally of Covid-19 cases recorded in the city rose to 11,47,582 while the death toll increased to 19,717.
The cases witnessed a slight dip compared to Thursday when Mumbai had recorded 290 new infections and two fatalities.
According to the BMC, as many as 10,807 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city on Friday, taking the tally of tests to 1,81,62,704.
A day before, 8,914 Covid-19 tests had been conducted in the city.
The tally of recovered patients rose to 11,25,780 with 401 patients recovering during the day.
The city has a recovery rate of 98.1 per cent. There are 2,085 active Covid-19 patients now.
Of the 251 new Covid-19 patients, only 18 had symptoms of the viral infection.
The growth rate of Covid-19 cases in the city was 0.028 per cent for the period between September 2 and 8, while the doubling rate or time taken for the caseload to double was 2,534 days.
