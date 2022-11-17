×
Mumbai reports 26 cases of Covid-19, active tally at 192

Updated on: 17 November,2022 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
According to civic body, no death was reported on Thursday, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,742

Mumbai reports 26 cases of Covid-19, active tally at 192

Representational Pic


Mumbai on Thursday reported 26 new Covid-19 cases. The fresh cases raised the tally of infections to 11,54,758, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in bulletin.


According to civic body, no death was reported on Thursday, the toll in the city remained unchanged at 19,742.



The count of recoveries in the city reached 11,34,824 after 42 patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, it said.


The city now has 192 active cases, as per the health bulletin.

Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 98.3 per cent.

