Mumbai reports 263 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 1,805

Representative image

Mumbai logged 263 new coronavirus cases, while one patient died on July 26.

With these additions, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 11,23,351, while the death toll increased to 19,644. Since July 16, Mumbai has been reporting less than 300 cases. On July 25, the metropolis had logged 176 cases and three fatalities.

As per the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 7,601 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,77,80,198.

Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,01,902 after 283 more people recovered from the infection, leaving the state with 1,805 active cases, the BMC said. The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98 per cent.

With inputs from PTI