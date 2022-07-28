Mumbai reports 283 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

Currently, there are 1,798 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 201 are being treated in hospitals and 18 are on oxygen support

A young girl gets her Covid shot at Batliboi Compound, Byculla. Pic/Ashish Raje

On Wednesday, there was an increase in testing figures and a bit of a rise in the number of cases, too. There were 283 new cases reported out of the 9,926 samples tested. Also, two people succumbed to the virus. The test positivity rate stood at three per cent.

Of the 283 fresh cases, 20 patients needed hospitalisation and five were put on oxygen support. The total Covid tally went up to 11,23,634. Currently, there are 1,798 active patients in Mumbai out of whom 201 are being treated in hospitals and 18 are on oxygen support. The city reported two deaths in the past 24 hours. As per BMC officials, a 77-year-old and 83-year-old suffering from another ailment lost their lives.

The total death count due to Covid stood at 19,646. In the past 24 hours, 288 patients recovered from Covid, taking the total recovery count to 1,102,190. On Wednesday, the state reported 2,138 cases after which the total Covid count went up to 80,39,319. On the other hand, 2,279 patients recovered taking the total recovery tally to 78,77,288.

On Wednesday, eight deaths were reported in the state. Apart from two in Mumbai, Pune, Buldhana, and Kolhapur reported one death each, while three people died in Satara. The total death toll stood at 1,48,088 and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent as per the state health officials. Out of 2,138 cases in the state, 508 cases were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and 673 patients were reported from the Pune circle.

