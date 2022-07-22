Breaking News
Mumbai: PMLA court rejects plea seeking blanket bail to all MVA MPs, MLAs
Rebellion by Shiv Sena legislators betrayal of humanity, says Aaditya Thackeray
India's third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
Pharmacist murder: NIA court sends 7 accused to 14-day judicial custody
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
68th National Film Awards: Complete list of winners
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai reports 299 Covid 19 cases one death active tally now 1871

Mumbai reports 299 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally now 1,871

Updated on: 22 July,2022 07:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 15 and 21 was 0.025 per cent

Mumbai reports 299 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally now 1,871

Representative image


Mumbai logged 299 Covid-19 cases and one death on July 22. It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,22,408 and the toll to 16,637, a civic official said. It was the seventh day in a row when the addition to the infection tally was less than 300.

The recovery count increased by 364 and reached 11,00,900, leaving the city with an active tally of 1,871. Out of the new cases, only 20 infections were symptomatic and needed hospitalisation. There were 10,814 tests conducted during the past 24 hours.


The overall number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai now stands at 1,77,44,448, the BMC data revealed. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 15 and 21 was 0.025 per cent.

With inputs from PTI

Coronavirus brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK