Mumbai reports 299 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally now 1,871

Mumbai logged 299 Covid-19 cases and one death on July 22. It took the tally in the metropolis to 11,22,408 and the toll to 16,637, a civic official said. It was the seventh day in a row when the addition to the infection tally was less than 300.

The recovery count increased by 364 and reached 11,00,900, leaving the city with an active tally of 1,871. Out of the new cases, only 20 infections were symptomatic and needed hospitalisation. There were 10,814 tests conducted during the past 24 hours.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai now stands at 1,77,44,448, the BMC data revealed. Mumbai's recovery rate is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 15 and 21 was 0.025 per cent.

